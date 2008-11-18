The Tuned Bear iPod Speaker is Romantic in a Nerdy Sort of Way

It may seem a little strange, but gifting teddy bears to adults is still a time honoUred tradition. If cute and cuddly isn't your style, a somewhat less emasculating option can be found with this Tuned Bear iPod speaker. The bear can be turned on and off by pressing on his ear and the volume can be adjusted by squeezing the appropriate paw. It's far more functional than your average bear but, alas, it is only available in Japan at the moment. On the other hand, mini vinyl Headphonies might even be a better option—and those are slated to be released at the end of the month. [Rakuten via Technabob]