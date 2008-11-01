The Solar Com-Bat Spy Plane Is Too Cool For Batman

Not far from a kick arse gadget that Batman would own, the Solar Com-Bat Spy Plane is a surveillance device which is powered by solar, wind and vibrations, making it seem like the perfect device to use in the heat of battle. Although this bat-like spycam is only 6 inches long, it will be a huge help in gathering real-time data for soldiers, which includes tracking down sound detection, and detecting nuclear radiation and poisonous gasses. The only thing that could make this gadget cooler is if its parents—a stapler and a coffee machine—were shot by a mugger in front of its eyes, giving it a more brooding personality. [Inhabitat]