The Sidekick iD Is Back! It's Back Everyone, It's Back!

We don't necessarily recommend the purchase, but T-Mobile has brought back the discontinued Sidekick iD for $US50 online with a 2-year contract. Keep in mind that for $US100 more, you can score a Sidekick 2008 that packs a camera and Bluetooth into a smaller package. Then again, $US100 is $US100. And last time we checked, that can buy you 100 double cheeseburgers or, like, 2/3 of a Sidekick 2008. [T-Mobile via gadgetell]