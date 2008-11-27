The PlayStation-Branded Double AC Adaptor, Booyah!

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

While we'd love the PS3 to charge all of our PlayStation gear, there are odd exceptions, like the PSP. Plus, running the PS3 just to charge peripherals makes about just as much energy sense as turning on your car just to light your cigarette. So this December, Sony is introducing their $US25 double AC Adaptor, charging two mini USB PlayStation-branded (and non PlayStation-branded) items at once. And like most Sony power solutions, the design is unnecessarily cordy. [PlayStation Blog via PS3Fanboy]

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

