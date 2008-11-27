The PlayStation-Branded Double AC Adaptor, Booyah!

While we'd love the PS3 to charge all of our PlayStation gear, there are odd exceptions, like the PSP. Plus, running the PS3 just to charge peripherals makes about just as much energy sense as turning on your car just to light your cigarette. So this December, Sony is introducing their $US25 double AC Adaptor, charging two mini USB PlayStation-branded (and non PlayStation-branded) items at once. And like most Sony power solutions, the design is unnecessarily cordy. [PlayStation Blog via PS3Fanboy]