How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Plain Old Stick Enters Into Toy Hall of Fame

A plain wooden stick was entered into the National Toy Hall of Fame yesterday along with Baby Doll and the skateboard. These toys join 38 other classics like the bicycle, Mr. Potato Head, Crayola crayons, and the Atari 2600 video game system. So why the stick? Well, it has been a staple of imaginative play since time began and, as one curator noted, "it's not just for humans anymore. You can find otters, chimps and dogs — especially dogs — playing with it." Originally, the title of this post was "Stick Enters Toy Hall of Fame, Cardboard Box Snubbed." However, I discovered that the cardboard box was inducted in 2005. It's a good thing too—overlooking everyone's favourite fort would have caused an outrage of epic proportions. [CNN via Boing Boing]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles