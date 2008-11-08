The Plain Old Stick Enters Into Toy Hall of Fame

A plain wooden stick was entered into the National Toy Hall of Fame yesterday along with Baby Doll and the skateboard. These toys join 38 other classics like the bicycle, Mr. Potato Head, Crayola crayons, and the Atari 2600 video game system. So why the stick? Well, it has been a staple of imaginative play since time began and, as one curator noted, "it's not just for humans anymore. You can find otters, chimps and dogs — especially dogs — playing with it." Originally, the title of this post was "Stick Enters Toy Hall of Fame, Cardboard Box Snubbed." However, I discovered that the cardboard box was inducted in 2005. It's a good thing too—overlooking everyone's favourite fort would have caused an outrage of epic proportions. [CNN via Boing Boing]