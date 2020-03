Which OS comes with a pre-loaded Snow Leopard wallpaper image? Can one of the OS's make me look cool in a coffee shop? Will the radiance and beauty of Apple's latest OS distract diehard users enough to ignore its failings? The answers to these questions and more were answered by the crack tech team at The Onion this week. With hilarious results, as always. A tease is above. Hit the link for the full monty. [The Onion]