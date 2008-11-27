How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Moto Kraver Strikes at Gizmodo

Yesterday, Joel at BoingBoing Gadgets discovered a very aggressive, um, "fan" of the Motorola Krave trolling their comments for the last couple of weeks. Turns out, he's a frequent pundit at Giz, CrunchGear and Lifehacker (and everywhere else on the internets) too! Did you know that the Krave matches perfectly with a sports car and an alien mountain shelter? It sucks the power out of the shill to actually say you work for Motorola, though, dude. But I guess that constitutes disclosure? Hit the jump to read all about how awesome mgoode says the Krave is.

No hard feelings though, we'll totally laser etch your Krave at the Giz Gallery (if you promise to engrave Gizmodo on it too). Oh, BTW, I messed with the Krave at a press event a few weeks ago. It sucks.

Trending Stories Right Now

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles