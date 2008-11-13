The Linux Boot Sequence, Visualised

Most of us don't appreciate all the processes involved with our OS's boot sequence; we're far more interested in watching that status bar fill. In this visualization of the Linux boot sequence, each function is a node, and each line connecting the nodes represents a call, direct branch, or indirect branch. The image itself was created via logarithm interpreting the process as electrical signal, so if we're reading this correctly, it's almost as if you're looking at the brain pathways that boot Linux (oh you computer science junkies will have a field day with that analogy). [Flickr via MAKE]