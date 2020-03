Until this week, tapping and shaking accounted for the whole of the questionable "iPhone as an instrument" experience. Now it's gone too far. The SMule Ocarina app recognises the roar of you blowing into the iPhone's mic and converts it to the moderately mellifluous sounds of a digital Ocarina. It comes with presets, exhibited here on video. The above preset: Zelda's Overland Theme. Below: Robert Plant's and Jimmy Page's Greatest Indignity. [SMule via BBG]