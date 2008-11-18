The G1's Deepest, Darkest Secret: Hidden Multitouch

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Some resourceful folks at the #android IRC channel and RyeBrye, after realizing that the G1's Synaptics touch screen might be able to handle multiple inputs, say they were able to re-enable some commented-out code in the phone's touchscreen driver and log some multitouch gestures. The lack of multitouch in the first Android phone was a minor disappointment, albeit an understandable one — encroaching on Apple's software patent territory probably wasn't on the top of Google's to-do list. But this wouldn't be the first time HTC has released a phone with hidden multitouch, and it is without a doubt the most intriguing.

The revelation that the Diamond has latent multitouch (not to be confused with the "Covert Multitouch", a notorious and questionably legal pickup move pioneered by our own Adrian Covert) on its bezel was more interesting that it was exciting — the likelyhood that anyone would develop an app to utilise it was pretty low. With Android, we can at least hope the the flourishing dev community and open software design will be enough to lead to a simple patch and some app love for this capability. [RyeBrye via Crunchgear]

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

