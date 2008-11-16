The DIY Mac Pro Mini: Turn that Broken MacBook into a Teeny Desktop

An intrepid modder was given a sad, water-damaged MacBook and turned it into his own little Mac Pro Mini with a little know-how and a $US40 Mac Pro case knockoff. His MacBook's motherboard worked, but LCD, HDD, battery, memory, keyboard, and DVD drive were all busted. After replacing the HDD and memory, he set out to stuff his cheap-o case with the corpse of his MacBook.





The mod takes a lot of soldering, fitting, and cooling, but none of it is particularly complicated and a bigger case would probably simplify matters. The finished product is a fully-functional desktop version of the MacBook, and probably has a better cooling system. It's a great mod, I love that he started out with something broken and finished with an operational and even enviable system. [Wolph Bite]