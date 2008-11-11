The Copenhagen Gateway Sees Your Dubai and Raises it 65 Metres

Copenhagen threw an international competition to design a bridge that would connect their office buildings and civic spaces. Two towers connect their two pedestrian bridges 65 metres above the sea with an remarkably disjointed style that, frankly, looks a bit scary to walk upon.

The Langenlinine tower (left) uses the old harbour as its geometric inspiration and features bright orange soffits. Meanwhile, the Marmormolen tower (right) draws its inspiration as the city's gateway, mimicking the yellow light and shapes of a metropolitan area.

Of course the buildings are extremely green, packing everything from photovoltaics in the curtains to a seawater heating/cooling system that warms the floor slabs and cools the ceilings—plus wind turbines on top of the bridge power the ambient public lighting (so people don't fall off, die, etc).

Walking around Chicago and watching builders put the finishing touches on Trump's latest generic blue glass tower (which claims the accomplishment of the world's tallest continuous concrete pour, I believe), I can't help but to feel like the US isn't exactly pioneering the new era of remarkable architecture. [World Architecture News via Inhabitat]