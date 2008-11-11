How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Copenhagen Gateway Sees Your Dubai and Raises it 65 Metres

Copenhagen threw an international competition to design a bridge that would connect their office buildings and civic spaces. Two towers connect their two pedestrian bridges 65 metres above the sea with an remarkably disjointed style that, frankly, looks a bit scary to walk upon.

The Langenlinine tower (left) uses the old harbour as its geometric inspiration and features bright orange soffits. Meanwhile, the Marmormolen tower (right) draws its inspiration as the city's gateway, mimicking the yellow light and shapes of a metropolitan area.

Of course the buildings are extremely green, packing everything from photovoltaics in the curtains to a seawater heating/cooling system that warms the floor slabs and cools the ceilings—plus wind turbines on top of the bridge power the ambient public lighting (so people don't fall off, die, etc).

Walking around Chicago and watching builders put the finishing touches on Trump's latest generic blue glass tower (which claims the accomplishment of the world's tallest continuous concrete pour, I believe), I can't help but to feel like the US isn't exactly pioneering the new era of remarkable architecture. [World Architecture News via Inhabitat]

Trending Stories Right Now

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles