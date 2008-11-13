The Blackberry Pearl Teaches Consoles a Thing or Two

Acidmods just can't get enough of hacking up our console controllers, and now the company has replaced the Wiimote's A button with a clicking trackball (a la Blackberry Pearl). The result is an easier way to scroll through webpages and certain menu systems, as you can see in this video:

However, this trackball was designed to work on more than just the Wii. Acidmods guarantees it for the PSP 300, PSP Slim, DS, Xbox 360 and PS3 controllers.

Unlike most mod demonstrations, Acidmods wants to sell you this actual product. They're not taking orders yet, but they will traditionally sell you the necessary hardware or mod your controller for you at an additional cost. The first link at the end of this post isn't up yet, but it should have purchasing information soon. [Shop via Acidmods and MaxConsole]