The 50 Skills Every Geek Should Have

Gizmodo readers like you tend to think they know more about technology any other people—including (or especially) Giz editors. You're the person your friends and family come to with computer problems, what those in the know call a geek. But there are varying levels of geekdom. In order for you to prove where you stand, I've compiled a handy list of 50 key geek skills. Many of them are straightforward, some are tough as hell. Only the most dedicated shut-in basement dwellers will score a perfect 50. How do you stack up? Hit the jump to find out, and be sure to keep a tally as you read—there's a poll at the end to see how you measure up to your fellow Giz readers.

1. Install a hard drive in a laptop

2. Perform a clean OS install on a machine with two OSes

3. Swap out the battery on your iPod/iPhone

4. Jailbreak an iPhone

5. Wire your house for Ethernet and Coax cable

6. Use BitTorrent and RSS to automatically download new shows from trackers

7. Use an A/V receiver to its fullest capability (every port is taken)

8. Calibrate an HDTV without the manual

9. Use a DSLR in full manual mode

10. Hack the encryption and mooch your neighbour's Wi-Fi

11. Solder cleanly enough to get around a circuit board

12. Use your 3G phone as a Wi-Fi access point

13. Shove the guts of a modern game console into a retro game console

14. Design a webpage in HTML by hand that features a picture of your cat

15. Use Photoshop to imperceptibly doctor a photo

16. Abstain from buying extended warranties

17. Know where to buy cheap cables and accessories

18. Fix your parents' computer over the phone without looking at a computer

19. Enter the Konami code

20. Comment on Gizmodo from your phone

21. Type quickly using T9 texting

22. Program a universal remote

23. Contribute code to the Linux kernel

24. Hide porn from your significant other

25. Avoid DRM on everything

26. Know how to back up your data to networked storage—and actually do it

27. Watch TV shows on the internet for free

28. Edit together digital video ripped from YouTube

29. Play any SNES game on your computer through an emulator

30. Reset expired trial software by messing with the registry

31. Hackintosh your PC

32. Download pre-release movies from Usenet

33. Hack the Wii to play homebrew games

34. Get around web content filters on public computers

35. Get into a Windows computer if you forgot your password

36. Securely erase your data so it can't be recovered

37. Share a printer between a Mac and a PC on a network

38. Build a fighting robot

39. Write your own Firefox plugins

40. Navigate and reorganise the files on your computer in DOS

41. Get something on the front page of Digg

42. Get through to executive customer service

43. Rip a CD to V0 quality MP3s

44. Rip a DVD to DivX

45. Build your own computer from parts

46. Swap out the hard drive in your DVR for a bigger one

47. Get an NES cartridge working again by blowing in it

48. Calibrate a 7.1 surround-sound system

49. Play downloaded games on a Nintendo DS

50. Talk about things that aren't tech related

How'd you rate?

