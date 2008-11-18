The 10-Hour Asus Eee: Big, Bad and Fugly

I'd thought that the 7800mAh battery for the MSI Wind was absurd, but one netbook fan got his hands on a $US62 12000mAh battery for his Asus Eee. The result, pictured here, adds over half a pound to the machine's weight and an uncomfortable incline to typing on the system. But it should offer 8-10 hours of battery life, too. Here's the more obnoxious closed shot:



As for the battery bargain, it's still available to those who can wield it over at DealExtreme.[Scott'Soapbox via Lilliputing and DealExtreme]