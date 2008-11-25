It doesn't happen often, but Thanko has branched out from their standard lineup of crazy stupid USB products to make a device that is actually useful. Essentially, it is a lunchbox that is heated via USB to keep your food warm while you are commuting or toiling away at the office. The heater itself is made up of anodised aluminium with a layer of Styrofoam insulation to keep the heat from escaping. So, bravo Thanko for taking your meds for once. I suppose it won't last though. Soon you will be back to in the loony bin collecting cats and trying to sell naive consumers USB eye warmers. [Thanko via Gearlog via Ubergizmo]
Thanko's USB-Powered Lunchbox Keeps Your Food Piping Hot
