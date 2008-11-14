Thanko's Latest Heated USB Mousepad Looks More Sane

Thanko's previous heated USB mousepad was a stick-your-hand-in-a-whale affair, which was fine until the inside of it started smelling like an actual whale from your palm sweat. Their latest, thankfully eschews the cover method for a bottom-up approach to warming. I can't read Japanese, but the surface thermometer claims the pad gets up to 41.2 (avg. between 40 and 45) degrees Celsius, which is 106.1 Fahrenheit. Not too bad, actually. And if that's not enough, you can combine it with a heated mouse to double your efforts. [Thanko]