Thanko Wrist Strap Keeps Heat Flowing to Your Fingers

Don't you hate it when you spend a while on the computer in a frigid room and your fingers start to get ice cold? You can't take the time to warm your hands back up because your boss is breathing down your neck, but it's getting harder and harder to type by the minute because you're losing mobility to frostbite. Thanko is here to the rescue with its new USB wrist warming strap, which delivers a controlled 40°C (104°F) to heat the blood rushing to your extremities.

The Velcro strap ensures that even the thickest of wrists can get the benefits of this little gadget. You can even get a longer add-on strap in case you want to use it on other parts of your body—neck, back, legs... heck, you can even warm your coffee mug! Available on Thanko's site for roughly $US21. [Thanko]