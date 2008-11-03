Tesla Motors Gets a $US40m Cash Recharge, Probably Won't Disappear

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Fresh off a pretty huge round of layoffs, their Detroit office closure and a flurry of rumours about their solvency, Tesla Motors has been promised $US40m in financing. Considering the fact that Elon Musk, mildly successful space invader and the owner of the company, had admitted just a few weeks ago that the company only had about $US9m in bank, this new investment probably means the difference between customers getting their cars on time and Tesla, well, dissolving. So, Tesla, you've got your money — can we have our sedan, please? [NYT]

