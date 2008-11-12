Techie Visa Card Features Buttons and Screen to Generate CCV Dynamically

In the interest of thwarting credit card theft, Visa is testing some pretty interesting card technology with a handful of European banks. Using what appears to be Visa's mutant hybrid of a credit card and a pocket calculator, users can enter their PIN into the card itself and have a security code generated on the fly.

The method can stop thieves in two ways. Those who copy down your credit card information will find that your account number and expiration date is not enough to place an order. And those who actually steal your physical card will find that they still don't know your pin.

While the cards house a 3-year battery, we're just hoping that they can stand up to a good pocket sweat. Because when we're roasting away in the summer sun, we need ice cream money to floweth from our plastic like a refreshing, icy deluge. [ITPro via gadgetell]