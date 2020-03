A tipster tells us that Target's selling these "6 in 1 device charger" things at Target for $US30, capable of charging six things at once. If that sounds familiar, it's because that's exactly what the Chargepod does. In fact, this version is so "familiar" it even stole pages out of Callpod's user manual. What's even worse about this lousy (probably Chinese) knockoff is that Target's selling it under their own Target brand. If all this is true, shame, shame on you Target. [Thanks Tipster!]