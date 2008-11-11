Target Gift Cards Double as Digital Cameras

Is it a gift card with a digital camera, or a digital camera with a gift card? We're not quite sure, but this holiday season, Target will begin selling a combo gift card/digital camera, giving customers something to do with their gift certificate other than just spending it while being insulted that a loved one didn't put a little more thought into the present.

The quality might sound bad, but it's probably on par with most camera phones. The hardware features a 1.2MP sensor with 50MB of onboard storage. If the camera itself sounds useless, realise that it comes bundled with a USB cord, driver disk, instruction manual and a voucher for 40 free prints at Target. The USB cord alone and voucher alone might be worth the hassle, even if you don't plan on ever using the camera.

Running on two AAA batteries (that's how they get you!) the digital camera gift certificates will be available at no additional charge (unless ordered online) in denominations ranging from $US50 to $US1000. Those giving gifts in excess of $US100 might consider a name brand digital camera instead. [Target via gamertell and Coolest Gadgets]