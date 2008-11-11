How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Target Gift Cards Double as Digital Cameras

Is it a gift card with a digital camera, or a digital camera with a gift card? We're not quite sure, but this holiday season, Target will begin selling a combo gift card/digital camera, giving customers something to do with their gift certificate other than just spending it while being insulted that a loved one didn't put a little more thought into the present.

The quality might sound bad, but it's probably on par with most camera phones. The hardware features a 1.2MP sensor with 50MB of onboard storage. If the camera itself sounds useless, realise that it comes bundled with a USB cord, driver disk, instruction manual and a voucher for 40 free prints at Target. The USB cord alone and voucher alone might be worth the hassle, even if you don't plan on ever using the camera.

Running on two AAA batteries (that's how they get you!) the digital camera gift certificates will be available at no additional charge (unless ordered online) in denominations ranging from $US50 to $US1000. Those giving gifts in excess of $US100 might consider a name brand digital camera instead. [Target via gamertell and Coolest Gadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles