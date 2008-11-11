Take a Trip Down Memory Lane With Other Failed Gadget Sellers

Now that Circuit City's closing up shop, perhaps we should take a minute to remember other failed gadget dealers from our country's storied history. Technologizer's compiled a bunch of old television ads from now defunct tech stores and they're a treasure trove of early 1990s cheesiness and the repetitive mantra, "Lowest prices! Best Selection! Amazing service!," that none of them could actually provide. Remember Nobody Beats The Wiz? Crazy Eddie? The short-lived death of CompUSA? Who doesn't love nostalgia for the ghosts of retailers past? [Technologizer]