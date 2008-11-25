Swiss Making First Solar Submarine, Defeating the Purpose of an Underwater Vessel

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

A Swiss company called BKW has launched 'Project Goldfish', with the goal of developing a solar-powered submarine for civilian use by 2012. The vessel would generate continuous power via the monstrous floating island / solar array pictured above. The sub itself would be tethered to the array, allowing it to stay underwater indefinitely. Sound pointless? Well, it certainly would be if your are trying to travel undetected. I suppose it could have applications on sightseeing or exploratory missions, but the whole idea of travelling in a tiny underwater tomb is daunting enough without knowing that the only thing separating you from a gruesome death at the hands of Davy Jones are solar panels and some flimsy cables.

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

