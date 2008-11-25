Swiss Making First Solar Submarine, Defeating the Purpose of an Underwater Vessel

A Swiss company called BKW has launched 'Project Goldfish', with the goal of developing a solar-powered submarine for civilian use by 2012. The vessel would generate continuous power via the monstrous floating island / solar array pictured above. The sub itself would be tethered to the array, allowing it to stay underwater indefinitely. Sound pointless? Well, it certainly would be if your are trying to travel undetected. I suppose it could have applications on sightseeing or exploratory missions, but the whole idea of travelling in a tiny underwater tomb is daunting enough without knowing that the only thing separating you from a gruesome death at the hands of Davy Jones are solar panels and some flimsy cables.

