Sweater Dryer or 8-Pack Alien Colonic?

The clothing in the shot gives it away, but if we were to see the Sweater Dryer with Fan in another context, we might think it a...well we don't really know what we'd think it was. Heck, even in this shot, we assume the device is blowing air at that sweater. For all we know, the Sweater Dryer with Fan (with an out of this world promise to dry clothing 75% faster than hanging) is really imbuing the garment with a latent forcefield, waiting for the day it's activated by green invaders who will freeze us alive in our J Crew sale items. [Taylor Gifts via Random Good Stuff]