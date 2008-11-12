Super-Speed USB 3.0 Formal Unveiling Next Week, Windows 7 Won't Support Natively

We've learned about some of its specifications, and had a first look, but it looks like USB 3.0 is going to get a proper unveiling next monday with an announcement of its final protocol specifications at the first SuperSpeed USB Developer Conference. But at WinHEC last week there also emerged a rumour that Windows 7 won't support version 3.0 natively, due to the time constraints involved...unless the OS suffers delays perhaps. The logo got a reveal there too—something we should all get used to. We'll all get comfy with the speeds of the new connection: at 4.8Gbps it'll shift a 25GB HD movie file in 70 seconds. USB 2.0 takes 13 minutes and USB 1.0 over 9 hours. [Who, in the name of all that is holy, good, and properly kerned, who the heck designed this logo? Jimmy Carter's campaign graphic designer? —jd] [EverythingUSB]