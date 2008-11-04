Supermandolini High Quality Arcade Buttons Are Made From Arcade Buttons

Kotaku's Ashcraft's book on Japanese arcades may document how well those gaming centres are doing in Japan, but arcades are pretty much on their last legs here in the US. These high quality Supermandolini arcade buttons are how you can keep hope alive. Sixteen euros ($US20) gets you ten badges, or buttons, that you can shove on your backpack or shirt or pants to show just how much you love putting quarters into things. Bonus: putting any one of these 10 on strategic areas of your pants can make for a funny joke. [Super Mandolini]