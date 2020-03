I think it is safe to say that design student Kyle Buckner is more than just an iPhone user—he is an iPhone worshipper. After all, the iPhone sits atop his elaborate wood-carved pedestal like a King on his throne. Is this the beginning of some sort of cult? Will there be robes and chanting? Truth be told, the sculpture was carved for a school project—but throw an actual dock in there and Buckner would be the envy of Apple superfans everywhere. [Mac|Life]