Study Reveals Students Blame Gadgets For Their Missing Homework

A recent survey of British teachers has revealed that students are relying more and more on tech-related excuses to explain their failure to hand in homework. Traditional excuses like "the dog ate it" have given way to gems like "the computer crashed", "the internet was down", "a printer failed to work" and "work was deleted by accident". Apparently, students believe they can slide one by older, less tech savvy teachers this way—and the teachers admit that they are more likely to fall prey to this tactic. However, as the following list of the top five worst excuses will illustrate, some students shoot themselves in the foot by taking things waaay to far.

Top five worst tech-related excuses according to the survey: •My dad's computer was hacked by the Russians and they stole my homework.

•A burglar stole my printed-out homework along with the computer.

•The PC exploded when our dog went to the toilet on it. (Still blaming the dog!)

•I accidentally tipped a bottle of cider over the computer and it broke.

Remember kids—keep it simple because simple is believable