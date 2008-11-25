Student Writes to Steve Jobs, Gets Free Final Cut Studio 2

Sometimes Xmas comes earlier and when you less expect it: A long-time Gizmodo reader and tipster—who is not John Mayer—told me today one of those cool stories that makes you smile and want to hug Steve Jobs and two hundred kittens at the same time. Cotton candy kittens too. The guy—a Greenwich High School student with a passion for film—wrote a letter directly to Mr. Jobs himself asking politely for an student discount on Final Cut Studio 2. Two weeks later, he got way more than he wanted, shipped directly from One Infinite Loop, Cupertino, California, completely free of charge:

And here's Apple's reply, straight from Richard Townhill, Director, Pro Video Product Marketing.

For sure, a high school student with an 8-core Mac Pro doesn't look in need for a free copy of FCS2, but hey, up high for His Steveness and his generosity fostering future generations of Woody Allens and Martin Scorseses. [Thank you, tipster]