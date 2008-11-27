Straight-Up Wall Chess Makes Knocking-Over Your King More Dramatic

Sure, these chess sets aren't quite as neat as the vertical Tri-D chess in Star Trek, but by turning the game through 90 degrees and hanging it on the wall they do turn it into a sort of art masterpiece. That'd be assuming you play well—with my playing style it'd be more like a kid's painting disaster. Still, toppling your king from the board in resignation does get an extra kind of fatal symbolism. The choice of wood is customisable, and they cost upwards of $US100. [Straightupchess via Neatorama]