Stevemail Promises Software Fix for Glitchy MacBook Trackpads

A growing mass of people have been reporting that the omni-button trackpads on the new MacBooks are glitchy—every 50 or so clicks, the trackpad will stop responding for a few seconds at a time, even to hard clicks. Whether it's a hardware or software issue hasn't been officially confirmed by Apple, but a supposed email response from Steve Jobs promises simply, "Software fix coming soon." This isn't the first time there have been trackpad issues with Apple notebooks, but we haven't had any problems with our new MacBooks or Pros. What about you guys? [AppleInsider]