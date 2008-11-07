How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Steve Ballmer Doesn't Get Android

At Australian carrier Telstra's annual investment day, Steve Ballmer did what he does best: talk crap about the competition. The target? Android. "I don't really understand their strategy. Maybe somebody else does." You see, it doesn't make any money, and that's why it baffles him. It actually kind of baffles me that it baffles him, since Google's approach is not so dissimilar from how Windows took over the world, just adapted to the wild 'n' crazy mobile market.

Make it free for hardware makers (while Microsoft still charges) and get it on as many phones as possible to make it as ubiquitous as possible—a standard. That's not to say Android is going to wipe Windows Mobile off the face of the map—Ballmer's fairly correct in his assessment that "Google doesn't exactly bubble to the top of the list of the top competitors we've got going in mobile. They might someday. But right now..." It's first-gen, and it sucks for the corporate environment.

That said, the Windows Mobile picture ain't so rosy. BlackBerry just passed them in marketshare, and with Windows Mobile 7 a year away, that's a long time for 6.1 to get nice and antiquated as everyone else rolls out shiny new platforms. [CNet]

Trending Stories Right Now

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles