Stephen Fry Slams the BlackBerry Storm

We have a soft spot for genius comedian-actor-writer-gadget-juggler Stephen Fry here at the Giz. He speaks things as he sees them, as an end user, with his usual wit. Lately he has been playing with a BlackBerry Storm and, like our review, he thinks that it's no you-know-who killer. In fact, he completely smashes it in his condensed Twitter review:

Been playing with the BB Storm. Shockingly bad. I mean embarrassingly awful. Such a disappointment. Rushed out unfinished. What a pity.

Yes, I blame n'works more than RIM. Problems are terrible lag: inaccurate t'screen, awful, slow and fiddly text input. I SO wanted to like it.

Plus the GPS maps won't work - issue with BIS connections. I see from forums postings this is widespread in the UK. iPhone killer? Ha!

Apparently, his views are so respected among gadget lovers in the Perfidious Albion that BBC's dot.life Rory Cellan-Jones thinks he may crush Vodafone's Storm marketing efforts on his own. Stephen has a different view, but agrees he may have an influence and reiterates his "throw it out the window" review of the Storm.

Crumbs Rory! Do I have the power to kill a gadget? Of course, like all pusillanimous people I enjoy the idea that I could make a gadget - but break one? If I really thought my influence was that great it might make me a little wary of being quite so definite and it would probably force me to be more specific about all the features/pricing/services, as a responsible tech journalist should be. As it is, I hope people know I am no more than an enthusiastic, passionate amateur (I'm including the French sense of the word amateur - lover). It gives me no pleasure to be negative about the BB Storm and I know that many people have been looking forward to receipt of theirs and were very disheartened to hear my loud disappointment. But, honestly: play with the Storm for two days as I have and you will admire my patience at not throwing it out of the window... I do like the Bold though. Could live with that. But to return to your point. The net should make us all equal in our influence. Okay - more equal.

Having only played with a Storm for a few seconds at the office, I don't have a solid verdict like him, Matt or Pogue (who also hates it). But my gut feeling is that if I had to use that clickety-clack touchscreen for two days, I would have not thrown it out the window. I would have crushed it with a hammer, then dip the remains in a sulphuric acid bucket, set it on fire, and then throw it out the window into the Hudson river. [BBD dot.life]