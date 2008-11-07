Statewide California Bullet Train Project Reduces Road Rage and Increases Happiness

Among all the election hoopla this past Tuesday, California voters passed a proposition giving the state $US10 billion to begin building a high-speed rail between Northern and Southern California. The Safe, Reliable High-Speed Passenger Train Bond Act, or Proposition 1A, opens up a possibility that Californians may see a bullet train traversing between the two regions as early as 2020 among an 1250km stretch. Hold on, does this train mean I can flee to Disneyland (only the happiest place on earth) from the bums that accost me in San Francisco more often?! Hit the jump for more information.

Cities planned among the route include Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and central cities such as Fresno and Bakersfield. The trains would use the same technology as found in Europe and Asia, reaching speeds of more than 320kph. If the project comes to fruition, the state anticipates that the trains could serve more than 115 million riders a year, alleviating traffic gridlock found on most of California's highways. (I-5 and I-405, I'm looking at you.) While some organisations are endorsing the measure calling it a step in the right direction, others disagree saying that it a reckless financial endeavor considering the state's resources. If it is successful, the bullet train would boost the economies of local cities along the route, even if it is unclear how it would affect cities that lie further away from it.

