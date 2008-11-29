Star Trek vs Star Wars: The Final Battle

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With the new Star Trek movie coming, the ongoing war between factions in the Giz bullpen is heating up, to the point in which not even cold turkey or Black Friday deals can stop it: On one side, with officially-licensed James T. Kirk & Spock Love briefs, Jason Chen. On the other, me* in my Darth Vader glow-in-the-dark underpants. And on the third side of this sci-fi menage a trois, the rest of the crew laughing at us. Then, in the middle, the Old Question that has pitted friend against friend, brother versus brother in bloody nerd combat for decades: Who would win in battle, a 642.5—meter long Galaxy-class Federation starship or a 1,600-metre long Executor-class Imperial Star Destroyer? This newly-released video gives a definitive answer, once and forever. Or does it? Watch it and let another ferocious geek battle begin in the comments. [Thanks Jim]

* Disclaimer: I like Star Trek as much as I like Star Wars. I just like to piss off Chen and Lam.

