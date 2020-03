A six-inch furry toy that vibrates and makes the genuine cooing sounds of the Tribbles from Star Trek... probably something to not buy if you've got predatory cats around the place. You never know though, since these electronic replicas have a "Klingon mode" where they get truly battle-agitated, and that might put the wind up Ginger. Due for shipping in early 2009, they'll cost around $US28 and luckily have no in-built self-replication mode. [Product via OhGizmo]