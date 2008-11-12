Star Trek Plate Covers Won't Make Your Lights Turn On Any Faster

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You can't wait for the movie. You have the t-shirts, the tricorder replica, the klingon doctorate, your room looks like the Enterprise's bridge, your face has morphed already into a sexy Vulcanian, and you have been writing your first Star Trek novel for years now. But do you have these plates for your electrical wall thingies? Yeah. That's what I thought. Go get the three of them for only $US18. My favourite by far is the power plug plate:

And yes, it's TNG and not the original series, but unless you are one of those people who actually have William Shatner albums in their iPod, these will do. [Think Geek]

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

