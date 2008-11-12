Star Trek Plate Covers Won't Make Your Lights Turn On Any Faster

You can't wait for the movie. You have the t-shirts, the tricorder replica, the klingon doctorate, your room looks like the Enterprise's bridge, your face has morphed already into a sexy Vulcanian, and you have been writing your first Star Trek novel for years now. But do you have these plates for your electrical wall thingies? Yeah. That's what I thought. Go get the three of them for only $US18. My favourite by far is the power plug plate:

And yes, it's TNG and not the original series, but unless you are one of those people who actually have William Shatner albums in their iPod, these will do. [Think Geek]