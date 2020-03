While every other major carrier is routinely piling a million or so customers a quarter, Sprint continues its depressing custom of bleeding out a million—1.3 million, in fact, which is more than its expected loss of an even million. It also lost over $US326 million (a year ago, it made $US64 million). Apparently, Sprint's given up on efforts to dump its cancerous iDen network (which is a major source of the bleedout) too. Does that mean in effect it's given up the will to live? [NYT]