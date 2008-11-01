How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Spooky Hexapod Dancing Robot Scares Ladies Your Way

This six-legged, pimp-headed robot dancing to Lou Bega's "Mambo No. 5" is all sorts of freaky. It's been on YouTube for a few weeks, but I thought it was perfect for Halloween, as evidenced by that pins-and-needles feeling I get watching it. Remember that scene in Toy Story when the maltreated toys go after Buzz and Woody? Why the hell would someone want to replicate toys so scary? It's enough to make me go running and screaming like a girl—wait, I totally forgot, I am a girl. Maybe you guys should show your lady friends this clip, so you can magically morph into Prince Charmings to protect and console them. [Geekologie]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles