SpongeBob SquarePants iPod Dock: The Grossest Gets Grossester

The Spongebob SquarePants iPod Dock is surely the result of Nickelodeon executives sitting around a table brainstorming ways to make Spongbob SquarePants even more disgusting.

"He could eat human waste," an exec offered.

"We'll give him a flesh eating disease," someone else said. "You know, like, another one."

But after weeks of tireless deliberation, the group decided that ripping out Spongebob's eyeballs and placing them on the table to jiggle around while playing music would go far enough. The excrement toys would be better suited for next year's line of bathroom products anyway.

If you still insist on buying your little one the Spongebob Squarepants iPod Dock, it's $US40 at the Nickelodeon shop. [Nickelodeon via GearLog]