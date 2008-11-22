Special Forces Fireproof Modular Glove System Now For Normal Rich Guys Too

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Before you ask "why would I need fireproof gloves?" it's just one feature of this glove system from Outdoor Research that's in use right now by the military in Iraq, including special forces chaps. They can also handle extremely cold and hot environments, and the outer layer is made of a specially abrasion-resistant "wolverine" material. And that just sounds cool. The inner layer is of super-stretchy nomex-based stuff that's super-stretchy for an ideal fit, and the whole idea is that you mix and match internal and external components to three or four layers to meet your needs. They'd better be some specialist needs though: these babies'll cost you $US1,100. [Wired]

