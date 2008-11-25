Spanish Town Putting the Dead to Work Generating Solar Power

The phrase "I'll rest when I'm dead" doesn't apply to those living in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, a small town outside of Barcelona. You see, open land is scarce in the area so the local government has put the dead to work, so to speak, by installing solar panels on the top of their mausoleums. So far, a total of 462 panels produces enough energy to power 60 homes for a year (and 95 percent of the cemetery's surface area has yet to be utilised). According to a representative from the company that runs the project, "the best tribute we can pay to our ancestors, whatever your religion may be, is to generate clean energy for new generations." Of course they would say that—but why stop there? Why not dig em' up and use their bones as a cheap material to create the world's most macabre wind turbine? [Huffington Post]