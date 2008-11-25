How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Spanish Town Putting the Dead to Work Generating Solar Power

The phrase "I'll rest when I'm dead" doesn't apply to those living in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, a small town outside of Barcelona. You see, open land is scarce in the area so the local government has put the dead to work, so to speak, by installing solar panels on the top of their mausoleums. So far, a total of 462 panels produces enough energy to power 60 homes for a year (and 95 percent of the cemetery's surface area has yet to be utilised). According to a representative from the company that runs the project, "the best tribute we can pay to our ancestors, whatever your religion may be, is to generate clean energy for new generations." Of course they would say that—but why stop there? Why not dig em' up and use their bones as a cheap material to create the world's most macabre wind turbine? [Huffington Post]

Trending Stories Right Now

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles