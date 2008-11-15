Sound Sewing Machine Concept Shows You the Music

This concept of a sewing machine was created by SOUNDS.BUTTER, a design group interested in physically representing sound waves. They sought to represent it tactically instead of digitally where sound is oft seen in sound and music editing. The sewing machine was chosen because of its association with industriousness and physicality. While it is a very unique concept, I'd be curious to see exactly what Metallica would look like under this sewing machine—would it actually turn into a picture of sex and drugs? [SOUNDS.BUTTER via Design Boom]