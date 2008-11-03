Sony/Universal's 'PoP' Machine Sells Blu-rays and PS3 Games, Not Delicious Grape Soda

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You know what sounds really good right now? An artificially flavoured fruit soda. But since we don't have one, we'll settle for the Sony and Universal joint venture called PoP. It's an "entertainment vending machine" that uses a touchscreen interface to sell and dispense Blu-rays, PS3 Games, DVDs, CDs, and movie/music downloads for the various PMPs. Arriving in your favourite public spaces soon, the systems promise to launch with 150 movie titles and even run occasional sales. So who knows, they could actually be worth using. Hit up the link for a video of the interface. [Stuff Clip and Story via Kotaku]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.

