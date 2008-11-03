Sony/Universal's 'PoP' Machine Sells Blu-rays and PS3 Games, Not Delicious Grape Soda

You know what sounds really good right now? An artificially flavoured fruit soda. But since we don't have one, we'll settle for the Sony and Universal joint venture called PoP. It's an "entertainment vending machine" that uses a touchscreen interface to sell and dispense Blu-rays, PS3 Games, DVDs, CDs, and movie/music downloads for the various PMPs. Arriving in your favourite public spaces soon, the systems promise to launch with 150 movie titles and even run occasional sales. So who knows, they could actually be worth using. Hit up the link for a video of the interface. [Stuff Clip and Story via Kotaku]