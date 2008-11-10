Sony's MotionFlow 200Hz Bravia LCDs Launching This Month

100 Hertz, 100 Schmertz. If you really want smooth motion in your fast-moving action scenes, you need a TV with 200Hz technology. Apparently. Fortunately for you, Sony is bringing the goods, so all you need to do is bring the cash, and a transaction can be made. The Z Series Bravia includes three models: a 40-inch, 46-inch and a 52-inch, going for $3,399, $4,099 and $5,099 respectively. We've seen the MotionFlow 200Hz in action, and it looks the goods, especially for fast-moving games, so if you're into that kind of thing, you might want to get into this kind of thing. Or you might want to wait until next year when the ZX1 lands, which brings 200Hz and a 9.9mm thin body - Your call.

[Sony]

Sydney - 10 November, 2008 - Sony Australia today announced the highly anticipated world's first 200Hz LCD TV will arrive in Australian stores by the end of this month. The BRAVIA Z series LCD TV incorporates groundbreaking technology - Motionflow 200Hz - for the fastest frame rate available on an LCD TV.

Sony has also revealed pricing for the BRAVIA Z series LCD TV, which will be available in 40", 46" and 52" screen sizes: · 52" Z series LCD TV $5,099 SRP · 46" Z series LCD TV $4,099 SRP · 40" Z series LCD TV $3,399 SRP

"Our message to consumers is simple - Motionflow 200Hz delivers the fastest frame rate of any LCD TV. Watching any fast-moving action, particularly sport, is super-smooth and more life-like than ever before thanks to this world first technology from Sony," said Jan Ergen, Product Manager for BRAVIA at Sony Australia.

About Motionflow 200Hz Moving pictures on TVs are created by showing a sequence of still images (or frames) in quick succession. Better motion reproduction on LCD TVs is achieved by creating and inserting new and unique frames between the original frames. Motionflow 200Hz technology creates three additional unique frames for every original frame, increasing the typical frame rate from 50 to 200 per second. This increased frame rate greatly improves the clarity of fast-moving objects and panning scenes on screen.

A complementary image enhancement technology called IB (Image Blur) Reduction boosts the sharpness of the final picture by improving the original, frame by frame, before it is processed by Motionflow 200Hz. Whether allowing you to see the detail of a panning shot or viewing the ultimate in smooth motion clarity for sport, the Motionflow 200Hz BRAVIA sets new standards in image quality and enjoyment.

The underlying superiority of the Z series' picture is attributable to the centrepiece of BRAVIA quality: the BRAVIA Engine 2. This new version of the acclaimed Sony signal processor uses proprietary technology to improve every aspect of the image, frame by frame, in real time. BRAVIA Engine 2 is even better at reproducing realistic black, depicting objects with impressively lifelike depth and detail, removing blemishes or 'noise' from the picture and delivering that trademark