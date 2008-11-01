Sony Trucks Literally Turn Around to Stop Circuit City Shipments

Circuit City took a major blow today, according to a reliable inside source, when Sony's merchandise that was being delivered to nationwide Circuit City distribution centres was stopped in transit and ordered to return to Sony "among worries that Circuit City couldn't pay for the shipments." This development means that Circuit City is not getting any Sony products replenished until they are able to convince Sony that their credit line is reliable. And with things looking as bad as they are for Circuit City at the moment, that day may never come.