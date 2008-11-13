Sony Sets 2012 Goal For 12MP Cell Cameras, Meets it in a Week

Last week Sony Ericsson predicted quite a few things for the cell phones of 2012: faster processors, high-resolution screens, superfast connectivity and most specifically, 12-20MP cameras. Well what do you know! Sony — that Sony — has just announced a 12.25MP CMOS sensor for phone cameras. Looks like either a horrible breakdown of internal communication or a hilariously obvious example of gaming expectations. In either case, expect these to start showing up in CyberShots (and others) well before 2012. [Akihabara]