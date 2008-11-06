Sony Gives Us Another Delicious Blu Format: Blu-spec CD

By the time you finish reading this post about Sony's latest media format—Blu-spec CD, which uses the same Blu Laser Diode as Blu-ray for audio CDs—they will likely have launched yet another one that we'll report on shortly. In the meantime, Blu-spec CDs are apparently excellent because the new CD cutting machines "eliminate vibration," which improves the laser beam quality and makes stuff sound better. And totally uncharacteristic of Sony, it'll actually work in your existing CD drive too. Sixty Blu-spec titles will be out by Christmas. [PC Pro]