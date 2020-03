According to inventory spy shots obtained by BGR, the North American version of the Sony Xperia X1 is expected to finally hit store shelves in the States via Best Buy stores starting on December 7th. If you were eager to get your hands on one, be prepared to fork over a whopping $US800 for what appears to be an unlocked version—a price that hardly seems worth it for a Windows Mobile smartphone that really doesn't bring anything new to the table. [BGR]